Future of Abbeyleix adult day care service 'precarious' - Laois TD

The return of Abbeyleix hospital's adult daycare centre is “precarious” with the centre now used for another purpose.

While renovations for the HSE's centres in Mountmellick and Portlaoise will see them reopened soon, there is concern for Abbeyleix.

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley has raised in the Dáil the fact that the three centres in Laois were closed at the same time, Minister Mary Butler in a special debate.

“The Minister outlines that renovation works are under way at St Vincent’s Hospital Mountmellick and are due to be completed in April. The long awaited renovation works in the Portlaoise Centre on the Timahoe Rd have started and it is expected will be completed in March. This is to be welcomed.

“The situation with Abbeyleix is more precarious, as the day care centre which was located at the Hospital has been closed. This has now been incorporated for use in the Nursing Unit, which means that a new facility will have to be provided. I made the point to both the Minister and the HSE that the best place is on the same site as the hospital.

“The HSE inform me that they are 'actively sourcing a suitable building to provide day services for Abbeyleix and the environs of Mountrath and Timahoe'. The Minister said that those who attended Abbyleix will be offered a place in Portlaoise. However, it does not have extra capacity. Securing an extra building in Abbeyleix needs to be a priority,” he said.

“My information is that one building that may have suited to this purpose is no longer available.

“I am actively pursuing the need for full day care centres to be put in place in Abbeyleix with the Minister and the HSE,” Dep Stanley said.