23 Feb 2022

Laois public representative 'terrified' of bridge collapse

Council warned about three bridges

Could this happen in the Slieve Blooms as councillor fears?

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

23 Feb 2022 1:23 PM

A public representative is ‘terrified’ that a bridge in Rosenallis is on the brink of collapse while local people fear a similar outcome due to a cracked bridge in Clonaslee.

The repair of these bridges and a third in Ballyfin was the priority for the county councillor at a recent meeting with council officials.

In his first motion tabled at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting, Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, called for “urgent bridge repairs” at Gorrough Upper, Clonaslee.

He added that the old stone bridge was cracked and local people fear it will collapse. He added that diversion signs are being ignored by some drivers.

In a second motion, Cllr McDonald, called on the council to repair a bridge and widen the road at Deerpark, Ballyfin. He asked if the council could create just one layby. He said farmers had requested this.

In his final motion, Cllr McDonald called on county hall to carry out bridge repairs at Cappalane, Rosenallis.

He said milk lorries use this bridge every day to collect milk from a local dairy farm.

“I am terrified it is going to collapse with serious consequences for the farmer,” he said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer issued the same reply to all three motions. He said the bridges identified will be cleared of vegetation for further inspections. He added that Cllr McDonald would be updated on the condition of the bridges following the inspections.

Local authority willing to engage with residents

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, backed Cllr McDonald. He noted that none of the bridges were listed for work on the recent funding announcement for bridge rehabilitation.

The same meeting was told that the council would be replacing a stone arch bridge in the Slieve Blooms due to the risk of collapse.

