24 Feb 2022

Autism support as Laois Offaly group AGM invites new members

Members of LOFFA holding a past fundraiser.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

23 Feb 2022 10:23 PM

A Laois Offaly support group for families with Autism is holding an AGM this week, with a warm welcome for new members.

Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA) will have its AGM on Monday February 28 at 7.30pm at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

All are welcome to attend and new memberships will be taken on the night.

LOFFA is all about supporting families and support for families.

Last year gave a huge boost of funding and awareness for the support group as people got in behind a number of fundraisers,  but they are most excited to return to full social gatherings this year with the end of Covid.

Breda Murray is Chairperson of LOFFA.

"LOFFA subsidised over 900 therapies last year and we had about 45 new families who became members.

"We had successful fundraising events including a Sunflower day, Rainbow Day and a skydive. I would like to thank the hard working committee, it was tough for all through the Covid but we managed to organise events such as Horse riding, pumpkin picking, Castleview farm.

"For the coming year we hope to continue to be able to help subsidise families in Laois/Offaly with private therapies, get back to our coffee mornings/monthly meetings, and we hope our cinema & swimming outings will continue to be successful.

"LOFFA families want what all other families want, opportunities for their children to be amongst peers, to have fun and to make memories. Our social events serve as an important social outlet for the whole family and we are looking forward to being able to bring those days to our families again".

"All are welcome at the AGM and we encourage people to come along and find out how LOFFA can offer assistance to their family whatever stage of the additional needs journey the family is at.

"The quote on the cover of our AGM booklet is "you are not alone on this. You are in the company of many caring hearts" and that says it all about LOFFA's ethos," the charity's chairperson said.

New memberships will be taken on the night and thereafter membership forms for 2022 will be available by emailing info@loffa.ie or by coming to their monthly coffee meetings which take place in the first Monday of every month from 9.30 - 11.30 in Costa in Portlaoise (near Halfords) and simultaneously in Tullamore in Costa (near Aldi).

