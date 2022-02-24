Unkept 'no-man's land' between two Portlaoise housing estates

There is a neglected "no-man's land" between Portlaoise housing estates that is causing concern for residents.

Housing estates were built with gaps between them that nobody took responsibility for, says a local councillor.

Residents of New Park have requested work to be done by Laois County Council on an area between their estate and the newer Village estate on the Mountmellick road (below).

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley tabled a motion requesting work to the February meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

"We local councillors were there in Newpark in the last 12 months meeting the residents. There is a small boundary at the back facing Fitzsimons, it's a no-man's land. That is the type of way estates were done. There is a gap in the middle of two estate boundaries. It is a matter of tidying it up.

She listed the work which includes cutting trees and repairing footpaths in Newpark estate.

"There are massive big trees overgrown at the back of houses. There is no light getting in. There is a small drainage issue. There are a few broken footpath sections in the estate. A tree there looks like it has birds nests but they are not. There is a blockage issue," she said.

In reply, council engineer Wes Wilkinson said that a proposal will be developed to address the boundary at the back of The Village, with a view to applying for funding for works.

"Minor tree surgery works to address overhanging branches and minor footpath repair works will be carried out in the coming weeks," the engineer said.

Cllr Noel Tuohy supported the motion.