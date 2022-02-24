Search

24 Feb 2022

Unkept 'no-man's land' between two Portlaoise housing estates

Unkept 'no-man's land' between two Portlaoise housing estates

Newpark in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

24 Feb 2022 12:53 PM

There is a neglected "no-man's land" between Portlaoise housing estates that is causing concern for residents.

Housing estates were built with gaps between them that nobody took responsibility for, says a local councillor.

Residents of New Park have requested work to be done by Laois County Council on an area between their estate and the newer Village estate on the Mountmellick road (below).

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley tabled a motion requesting work to the February meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.

Fence needed between Laois fishing lake and children's play area

"We local councillors were there in Newpark in the last 12 months meeting the residents. There is a small boundary at the back facing Fitzsimons, it's a no-man's land. That is the type of way estates were done. There is a gap in the middle of two estate boundaries. It is a matter of tidying it up. 

She listed the work which includes cutting trees and repairing footpaths in Newpark estate.

"There are massive big trees overgrown at the back of houses. There is no light getting in. There is a small drainage issue. There are a few broken footpath sections in the estate. A tree there looks like it has birds nests but they are not. There is a blockage issue," she said. 

Autism support as Laois Offaly group AGM invites new members

In reply, council engineer Wes Wilkinson said that a proposal will be developed to address the boundary at the back of The Village, with a view to applying for funding for works. 

"Minor tree surgery works to address overhanging branches and minor footpath repair works will be carried out in the coming weeks," the engineer said.

Cllr Noel Tuohy supported the motion.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media