28 Feb 2022

Don't get caught in holiday passport queue says Laois public representative

Laois TD and Minister to launch online passport service

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

28 Feb 2022 1:23 PM

Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan, has urged people to check the expiry date on their passports before booking their holidays this summer.

“There is a big rise in Irish people travelling abroad this year following almost two years of travel restrictions and this is among the factors driving a huge rise in demand for passports.

“I have spoken to my colleague Minister Simon Coveney regarding current delays in processing applications in the Passport Office, particularly for new and paper-based applications and am advised that all available resources are being deployed to meet the big demand.

“I want to remind people that the quickest and most efficient way to apply a passport is through the Department of Foreign Affair’s online portal.

He outlined current passport processing times, which are subject to change given seasonal demand, are as follows:

  • 10 working days for simple online renewal
  • 15 working days for a complex or child online renewal
  • 40 working days for a first time applicant on a passport online
  • 8 weeks for applications submitted through An Post Passport Express.

