Laois vigil for Ukraine and three ways the county is asked to help

A Laois organisation that works to integrate new communities to the county, is arranging a vigil and given clear advice to people on how best to help Ukraine as they continue to battle for their lives.

Laois Integration Network (LIN) is appealing for Laois people to help people in Ukraine, in partnership with local Eastern European Laois groups.

Karen McHugh is LIN Chairperson.

"We are shocked and horrified about the invasion of Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and all those opposed to this invasion," she said.

LIN and the Portlaoise Polish Language School and a Polish Charity known as ‘Portlaoise WOSP’ are outlining three ways that Laois people can help, ensuring that funds and donations get to people who need it most and as quickly as possible.

1. Donations can be made directly to Laois Integration Network Credit Union account.

Account Name: Laois Integration Network; IBAN: IE62POCO99211710968699 BIC: POCOIE21

"Any funds donated will be given directly to a charity working on the ground in Ukraine. This charity is registered and reputable charity which is working on the ground in Ukraine with victims of war. The Charity, Vostok SOS, has been identified by one of our members Laois woman, Renata Metelicka who is currently working on the ground at the Polish/Ukrainian border.

"Vostok SOS is responding to the escalating situation with a comprehensive humanitarian campaign. They help people evacuate, and provide humanitarian aid and psychosocial support to affected people in the region," Karen said.

See the ‘Vostok SOS’ website here.

2. Laois Integration Network are also supporting Medical Help Ukraine, which was established by a group of Ukrainian doctors working in the Irish Healthcare service and have set up a dedicated GoFundMe page to accept donations.

"The doctors are in contact with several Ukrainian hospitals in the active war zone, who are ready to accept desperately needed emergency supplies. The Ukrainian Embassy in Ireland is going to facilitate the transportation to Ukraine through the Polish border."

Their Gofundme page has reached an incredible €291,000 thanks to the generosity of Ireland.

See their Gofundme page here by Kateryna Kachurets : Medical Help Ukraine

3. Another way that the people of Laois can help is by dropping donations at specified locations in Portlaoise. These collections are being organised by Honorata Puslednik, a Polish person living in Portlaoise since 2007 and owner/teacher at Portlaoise Language School and teacher at the Portlaoise College.

"his is so scary for all of us. But we cannot thank the people of Laois enough for their ongoing kindness. All these supplies are greatly needed and greatly appreciated in Ukraine," said Ms Puslednik.

Donations can still be dropped to:-

- The Rainbow Castle Créche, Esker Hills Portlaoise (8am to 6pm);

- Polish Language School, at 11 Lismard Court, Well Road, Portlaoise (4pm to 7pm);

- Aldi shop, Portlaoise

- Hughes Pharmacy, Main St. Portlaoise

For those who want to donate essential items a list of the most immediate items required now include:

Disposable masks and gloves, Sterile dressings, First aid bands with dressings, Patches for corns, Bandages: regular and elastic, Painkillers (e.g. Paracetamol, Nurofen), Powerbanks, USB charging cables, Battery operated flashlights and battery packs for them.

Karen McHugh adds that there are many more ways that local people in Laois can help.

She is appealing to businesses such as pharmacies to set up an area in their shop where people could donate medical or other essential supplies. These can then be collected by Laois Integration Network members and brought to the locations for sending to Ukraine with registered couriers by the Polish Language School.

‘We are all united in our response and we know the people of Laois will want to help’ said Ms McHugh.

Laois Integration Network will be organising a vigil over the coming week in Portlaoise and will be inviting the people of Laois to join them in solidarity for peace in Ukraine.

ABOUT LAOIS INTEGRATION NETWORK: Laois Integration Network (LIN) is a community organisation in Laois that promotes cultural diversity and effective integration throughout the County of Laois. It was established in February 2016, initially under the auspices of Doras Syrian Resettlement Project and since June 2016 as a separate entity comprising of local voluntary and statutory organisations as well as individuals from Irish and migrant and diverse faith communities throughout Laois.

ABOUT VOSTOK SOS: Vostok SOS is a public initiative to help victims of the conflict in Ukraine. It was established on May 5, 2014 and it is one of the first initiatives of volunteers helping victims of military aggression. It offers assistance in finding shelter for temporary migrants, logistics for safe exit from the conflict zone, search, release and rehabilitation of abduction victims, collection and distribution of humanitarian aid, aid for displaced persons as well as delivery of humanitarian goods to front settlements, psychological and legal assistance.

ABOUT MEDICAL HELP UKRAINE: Medical Help Ukraine are a group of doctors of Ukrainian descent that work in Irish healthcare who collectively established Medical Help Ukraine with the aim to urgently deliver badly needed medical aid. They are hoping to receive donations that would be used to purchase medical and surgical supplies and ambulance cars for Ukraine. The Ukrainian Embassy in Ireland is going to facilitate the transportation to Ukraine through the Polish border. They are working closely with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and have direct links in multiple Ukrainian hospitals affected by the crisis and will be able to focus on their most pressing needs. All funds raised will go strictly towards assisting the Ukrainian citizens, who became victims of the conflict, and medical staff in their efforts to heal those wounded.