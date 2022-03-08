Plans launched for purpose built housing in Laois Electric Picnic town

Plans have been launched for plans for a housing for older people in the heart the Laois town that hosts the Electric Picnic.
BDS Alliance Ltd have applied to Laois County Council for planning permission to build 19 single storey older peoples and persons with limited mobility housing units on a site off Main Street.
The homes will be located in four blocks or terraced buildings comprising 13 one-bedroom units six six two-bedroom units.
The development also includes the provision of a new access road and pedestrian access leading to a public road and for alterations to adjoining shop access including realignment of footpath along public road at proposed entrance.
The work is expected to take years to to complete.
The site earmarked for the development borders the Cosby Hall estate and is located to the rear of the Grandstand shop.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.