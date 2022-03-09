Search

09 Mar 2022

National variety show award goes to talented Laois Macra club

The final moment for the Mountmellick Macra Capers team performance.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Mar 2022 11:23 PM

A Laois Macra club team have been announced as the 2022 winners of a national variety show competition.

For the first time ever Mountmellick Macra na Feirme has won the national FBD Capers competition final for a showstopping performance packed with music, dance, comedy and history.

Mountmellick Macra’s show ‘Mountmellick’s World of Entertainment’ won First place on Saturday March 5 in Cappoquin Community Centre, hosted by Waterford Macra na Feirme.

It has been a long wait, as the club competed in the twenty-minute variety show competition for over 20 years.  They reached the Capers national finals a total of 12 times and were placed 2nd and 3rd many times, but never scooped the top prize.

Below: the winning Capers team from Mountmellick Macra na Feirme.

Capers is a twenty-minute variety show with a mixture of musical numbers, disco dance, comedy sketches, historical pieces and is similar to the John Player ‘Tops of the Town’ show. The Capers competition is seen as a replacement for ‘Tops of the Town’ in rural Ireland.  

AC Reynolds producer of the show also won the Best Producer award.

“We are delighted to bring the national title home to Mountmellick for the first time. The show has been in the works since last October and we have worked tirelessly to put together a show that captures both the essence of the Capers competition and Mountmellick Macra.

"It has long been an ambition for the club to win the golden title and we are happy to announce that 2022 is the year we have done it. We would like to thank each and every person who helped us on this journey and paved the way for Mountmellick to bring home the trophy.” 

Mountmellick Macra also scooped a third prize for a comedy act TV Sketch which won best act.

It was written by cast member Colette Cashin and performed by Colin Fitzpatrick, Gearoid Dempsey, Amy Strong, Mairead McEvoy, Helen Dempsey and Colette Cashin.

The cast was led by producer AC Reynolds and included Colette Cashin, Colin Fitzpatrick, Amy Strong, Gearoid Dempsey, Helen Dempsey, Mairead McEvoy, Alanah Conroy, Katelyn Dempsey, Makenzie Brooks, Sadhbh O’Neill, Joanne Teehan, Chris Joyce and Kellie Fox.

The backstage crew consisted of Shane Fitzpatrick, Aidan Moore and Kevin Scott with Larry Ryan on lighting and Yvonne O’Neill on sound.

The club sends a special thanks to Louise Ahern choreographer, Emer Dunne the Irish dance choreographer, Rosemary Whelan the team’s vocal coach and long term mentor of Mountmellick Macra Larry Ryan.  

The club wishes to congratulate Callan Macra from Kilkenny who won second place on the night and Banteer Macra from Cork who won third.  

For more information on Mountmellick Macra visit their Facebook page.

