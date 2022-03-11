Search

11 Mar 2022

Laois primary school built a decade ago given green light to build again

Children at the official opening of Emo National School in 2009. Picture: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

11 Mar 2022 9:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A school built just over a decade ago is in line for an extension, Laois Offaly TDs have confirmed.

Pupils and teachers at Emo National School can look forward to a boost in facilities at the main school building which opened in 2009.

Laois Offaly TD Minister of State in the Department of Finance Sean Fleming confirmed that Emo National School has been approved for two new Special Education Needs Classrooms.

"Having these two extra classes allows children of all capabilities attend school with additional teaching and special needs assistants as well as the necessary facilities required.

He said he looked forward to this project proceeding as soon as possible. He thanked the school Principal, Board of Management and all involved at the school for making the application to the Department.

The Fianna Fáil TD added that, as the extension has just been approved, there are no details in relation to the final cost of this project.

His colleague in Government and fellow Laois/Offaly TD, Charlie Flanagan, also welcomed the addition at what he said was a well-run school in an area of increasing population growth.” 

“This is further good news for education in Co Laois.  Fine Gael in Government is determined to support students with additional needs and their families. We know that education is vital in ensuring that every child can reach their full potential," he said.

Emo NS is located between Portartlington and Portlaoise. It was located in a building dating to 1889 until the children and staff moved into their new school in June 2009.

Parents were told recently that one of two special classes was sanctioned in line with Department of Education and Skills (DES) criteria. The second class will open subject to demand. The Board of Management submitted an application for the building of these classes last October which included the provision of a backup heating system for the school.

In the meantime, the DES has approved the provision of temporary accommodation for September 22. The Board of Management is working towards putting that in place in a suitable location on the site to allow for building to take place at a later stage.

