11 Mar 2022

Big change to Laois speed limits review rules

Public representative delighted with the flexibility

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

11 Mar 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Changes to speed limits on Laois roads will be no longer restricted to being reviewed and carried out every five years, Laois County Council has confirmed.

County councillors welcomed the news at the latest meeting which came as a surprise to them at a recent meeting with officials.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, asked Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh, if speed limits could be reviewed outside of the five year review which had operated heretofore.

To the surprise of Cllr Mullins and other Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal Disrtrict councillors, Mr McVeigh said a new process was introduced in recent months.

 “Within the five year period it possible to look at speed limits at specific locations,” he said.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, was also taken aback by the change as he said he had been told that no changes can be made outside the five year window.

“That was a bug bear for years, they wouldn’t let you touch it,” he said.

While welcoming the new system, he said such a change should be drawn to the attention of councillors.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, also welcomed the change.

“It’s a great day for speed limits,” he said.

Local News

