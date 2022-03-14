Search

14 Mar 2022

Major Laois service station and shop to be turned into car showroom

Major Laois service station and shop to be turned into car showroom

Downey's Texaco service station in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

14 Mar 2022 8:53 PM

One of the busiest petrol stations in Laois is planning to close and convert to a motor sales showroom.

Downey's Autostop Ltd is based on the Dublin Road in Portlaoise where they have a filling station, several car dealership and a garage.

The Portlaoise owned company has lodged an application to change their convenience store to a showroom, and remove the forecourt canopy and underground fuel tanks.

Their application is made to Laois County Council.

It seeks to "change use from convenience store to motor sales show room and for permission to alter the existing building".

"The development will consist of modifications to existing building internally and modifications to existing façade, removal of existing forecourt canopy and existing underground tanks and to upgrade existing totem sign, to add new customer handover space to rear with canopy over, new boundary treatments and all associated site works".

The application was submitted on March 9, with a planning decision due in May.

Portlaoise volunteers sought for vital Daffodil Day for cancer

The change may not be as dramatic as it appears however.

The company recently gave notice that it intends to submit planning for a big new filling station next door.

That plan, while not yet submitted to Laois County Council, is to consist of the removal of an existing building and to construct a new two storey petrol filling station and licenced forecourt convenience store comprising of retail shop, delicatessen area, toilets, stores, ATM, seating area with full off-licence to ground floor.

The application includes: staff facilities with canteen, office spaces, plant space and external plant to first floor. New forecourt with canopy, pump islands, signage, illuminated roadside totem signage, services area, carwash, underground fuel storage
tanks, EV charging, car-parking, fuel offloading point.

That planned project would see the site entrance relocated with landscaping at the Leinster Express business park.

Irish Prison Service recruits in Laois raise over €1,500 for charity

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media