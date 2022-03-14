Community support for Laois girl diagnosed with leukaemia

A Laois community centre has rallied around a young girl who attends their services, after a shock cancer diagnosis.

Olivia Loj, 13, from Mountmellick has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

The staff at Mountmellick Youth and Family Resource Centre are holding a range of fundraisers to support her.

Other children who attend the centre are making and selling colourful hair braids, hairbands and bracelets.

Local businesses are adding many high value prizes to a big raffle to be held on April 12.

The MYFRC team has also set up an online fundraiser in support of Olivia. See link below story.

"It is with regret we are sharing some devastating news with you all. One of our Young People Olivia Loj has unfortunately been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and has been heroically battling it for some time. We as MYFRC are coming together to help support our Young Person in whatever way we can.

"We would sincerely appreciate any support you can offer," the centre said on March 7.

"Any local businesses or individual who would like to donate to our Raffle we would greatly appreciate. We really appreciate any way you can help us support Olivia in this very difficult time for her and her family. We will keep you posted and are always here for you and your families," MYFRC say.

Campaign organisers Amy Coss and Niamhie Mooney set up the Gofundme account, which has reached nearly €4,000 so far.

They hope that donations to this GoFundMe page will help to bolster donations.

Raffle tickets are €2 per ticket or €10 for 15 tickets, for sale in local shops and by donating to the Gofundme and quoting 'raffle'. See the GoFundMe for Olivia here.