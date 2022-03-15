St Patrick’s Day parade twisted ankle risk due to 'terrible' state of Laois town’s Main Street

A county councillor has warned that participants in the Mountrath St Patrick’s Day parade run the risk of injury because of the ‘terrible’ condition of the road surface.

While significant funding has been confirmed to resurface the Main Street, Cllr James Kelly, Independent, believes that it cannot come soon enough.

“We have a St Patrick’s Day parade and it is not fit to walk on that road. It is in a terrible bad state of repair. All the different groups that are marching - somebody is going to twist an ankle or do damage,” he said.

Cllr Kelly appealed for remedial work on the street when he raised the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting of Laois County Council in February.

He welcomed the more than €200,000 in funding for the major overhaul of the street this year.

Cllr Kelly is the Chairperson of the Mountrath St Patrick’s Day committee.