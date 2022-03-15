Search

15 Mar 2022

St Patrick’s Day parade twisted ankle risk due to 'terrible' state of Laois town’s Main Street

St Patrick’s Day parade twisted ankle risk due to 'terrible' state of Laois town’s Main Street

Ballyfin athletes on parade in Mountrath in 2021

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

15 Mar 2022 8:53 PM

A county councillor has warned that participants in the Mountrath St Patrick’s Day parade run the risk of injury because of the ‘terrible’ condition of the road surface.

While significant funding has been confirmed to resurface the Main Street, Cllr James Kelly, Independent, believes that it cannot come soon enough.

“We have a St Patrick’s Day parade and it is not fit to walk on that road. It is in a terrible bad state of repair. All the different groups that are marching - somebody is going to twist an ankle or do damage,” he said.

Cllr Kelly appealed for remedial work on the street when he raised the issue at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting of Laois County Council in February. 

He welcomed the more than €200,000 in funding for the major overhaul of the street this year.

Laois town goes eco green for St Patrick's Day parade and street market

Cllr Kelly is the Chairperson of the Mountrath St Patrick’s Day committee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media