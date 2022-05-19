Search

20 May 2022

Extensive overhaul of Laois town's centrepiece is urgent local authority told

Extensive overhaul of Laois town's centrepiece is urgent local authority told

Mountmellick town centre could get special treatment in new local area plan

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

19 May 2022 10:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A specific roadmap could be drawn up for the heart of Mountmellick as part of the preparation of a new local blueprint for the town, according to Laois County Council.

The possibility of a targeted facelift for O’Connell Square was revealed to Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, who raised the issue at a recent meeting with officials.

Cllr Bracken tabled a motion calling on the local authority to prepare a plan and provide funding for the centre area of O’ Connell Square, Mountmellick. He added that this is necessary to complement the paving works that are currently taking place.

He welcomed the latest work but said additional upgrade must be prioritised at the historic square.

“There is an urgency…It is the centrepiece of the town,” he said.

In reply, Mr David O’ Hara, Acting Senior Planner in the council’s Planning Department replied in writing.

“Work on the Mountmellick Local Area Plan will commence shortly and will provide a framework for the development of the town. The Planning Authority will investigate the possibility of preparing a specific more detailed plan for O’ Connell Square, Mountmellick within the Local Area Plan.   

“An issues paper will be prepared and published during the summer with a draft plan ready for Q4 2022. The Planning Authority will then investigate what funding is available in order to carry out works identified within the plan for O’Connell Square,” he said. 

Telephone pole blocking driver vision in Laois town

Cllr Bracken welcomed this adding that the plan was needed when the issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media