Delighted with work at Laois school

Safety work carried out at Shanahoe National School has delighted a county councillor.
Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, thanked Laois County Council at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
“I’m absolutely delighted. It was a very straight part of the road and cars were coming too fast”, he said.
He added that the work was greatly appreciated locally.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.