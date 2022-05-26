Search

26 May 2022

Leafy Loop walkers have to navigate cars on Laois road where speed limit is 'irrelevant'

leafy loop

Walkers take to the Leafy loop in 20019

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

26 May 2022 9:23 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Hundreds of local and visiting leisure walkers to the famous Leafy Loop near Durrow are facing into unbelievable traffic on a road where speed limits are ‘irrelevant’.

That was the claim made by Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, who raised the issue with Laois County Council officials at a recent meeting.

Cllr Clooney tabled a motion calling on the local authority to extend the footpath on the Swan Road Durrow from the hurling pitch to Knockanoran Lane.

He said walkers have to navigate the traffic the road to do the Leafy Loop walk.

“We are getting hundreds (of walkers) every day but the traffic is unbelievable. They are going to fast. Speed limits are irrelevant in the area,” he said.

Mr. Diarmuid Donohue, SEE, replied in writing on behalf of the council. 

“NTA Active Travel Section shall  contact and arrange a meeting with the elected member to discuss and identify items raised in relation to the proposal to extend the  footpath on the Swan Road Durrow,” he said.

Residents want news to Laois community that's 'off the beaten path'

Cllr Clooney said he looked forward to the meeting.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in May.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media