Jumping from the skies for vital Laois Offaly service

Portarlington Meals and Wheels is set to get a heavenly boost thanks to a charity skydive that will help raise funds to cover rising costs faced by the vital service.

The Portarlington Meals on Wheels committee has thanked Ray Meredith from Woodbrook in advance for the fundraiser.

Ray will do the Skydive on Tuesday, June 14. The commitee appealed to local people to help it cover the cost of inflation.

"Can you please donate what you can to help cover the increasing costs associated with providing this service. An example of this is the recent cost increases in the food, food trays and other supplies necessary to keep the wheels turning!

Ray explained why he decided to take the leap on his GoFundMe page.

"Meals on Wheels is a program set up to supply and deliver home cooked meals to the elderly and vulnerable in the community.

"With your help, we can assist in the increasing costs associated with providing this service. An example of this is the recent cost increases in the food, food trays and other supplies necessary to keep the wheels turning," he said.

Search Ray’s Skydive for Meals on Wheels on GoFundMe to donate or to go directly to the page click here. So far €2430 has been raised from 56 donations.