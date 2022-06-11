Search

12 Jun 2022

Fine Gael rivalry raises its head at Laois council as Cathoirleach loses out

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

11 Jun 2022 10:53 PM

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council lost out to his more senior Fine Gael colleague in a surprising contest for position of vice-chaperson of one of the local authority's three municipal districtions.

Cllr Conor Bergin lost out after councillors were split down the middle on who should be the Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District. The councillor was up against Cllr John King.

Cllr Bergin who has worked for Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flangan, fell short after it was councillors agreed that the holding of the position would be decided through the drawing of names.

Cllr King proposed by Cllr Seamus McDonald of Fianna Fáil and seconded by Cllr James Kelly, Independent. Cllr Bergin was proposed by the outgoing Cathaoirleach Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, and seconded by the new District Cathaoirleach Cllr Paddy Bracken of Fianna Fáil.

When it emerged that two councillors from the same party were nominated, neither representative withdrew their names. The decision went to a vote which resulted in a three: three split.

That resulted in the decision to drawing the new leas-cathaoirleach name from the hat. This course of action was recommended by the Director of Services Donal Brennan as long as the members agreed. All councillors agreed. 

Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, agreed to pick a name with the first name out to win. This was agreed on the advice of Mr Brennan.

Cllr Bergin congratulated his party colleague. "Well done. Fair play," he said. He also thanked his proposer and seconder.

The outcome somewhat overshadowed the election of Fianna Fáil's Cllr Bracken as the new district Cathaoirleach and Cllr Clooney's end of term.

