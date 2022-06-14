New date for public meeting on future of Laois village

A new date has been fixed for a public meeting on the future of Ballyroan.

The Ballyroan Community Development Association invites the community of Ballyroan, including representatives of local community groups, to a pubic meeting in June to discuss the future.

The association outlined what it hopes can be achieved.

"The purpose of the meeting is to provide an opportunity for all in the community to become involved in plans for the future of Ballyroan. It will also be an opportunity to gather opinions about projects to enhance the village and its surrounds for the benefit of the people of Ballyroan, and to develop a committee of local volunteers whose sole function is to facilitate growth and improve quality of life within the community.

"All members of the community are invited to this meeting and we look forward to seeing everyone on the night. Representatives of Laois PPN (Public Participation Network) and Laois Partnership will also be in attendance," said the public notice.

The public meeting was due to take place on Tuesday, June 14 at 8pm in Ballyroan Community Hall. It has now been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 21 at 8pm in the Community Hall.