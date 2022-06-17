Action called for to crackdown on Laois Offaly border dumping in Blooms

An example of the dumping.
Signs are needed to crack down on a blight of rubbish dumping in Laois in the scenic Slieve Blooms near the Offaly border according to a Laois councillor.
Cllr Seamus McDonald, Fianna Fáil, called on Laois County Council to ac in a motion tabled at a meeting with officials.
He wants ‘No Dumping’ signs erected at Coolagh, Clonaslee on the Laois side of the border.
“There is an area in the forestry where people are illegally dumping. A few signs would make a big difference,” he said.
Cllr Paddy Bracken backed his party colleague.
Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied in writing.
“Maintenance crews will replace the No Dumping signage at this location in the coming weeks,” he said.
The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in June.
