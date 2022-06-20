Search

20 Jun 2022

Laois ICA join international craft campaign against domestic violence

Laois ICA join international craft campaign against domestic violence

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

20 Jun 2022 2:23 PM

The women of the Laois ICA Federation are uniting in support of an international campaign against domestic violence.

Ladies in ICA guilds across Laois have been quietly busy for months weaving colourful paper stars, as part of the One Billion Stars Stars Ireland campaign to end violence.

This week their combined creations will be launched in an uplifting exhibition at Portlaoise library, in partnership with Laois Domestic Abuse Service.

The Laois group was inspired to support the campaign that begun in Australia after the death of an Irish woman. 

Anne Payne, Laois Federation Vice President and member of Portlaoise ICA Guild explains further.

"This is a major event for Laois Federation ICA. We will have Guest speakers Siobhain Mc Quillan from the Amber Refuge in Kilkenny who brought the project to Ireland from Australia. That is what caught my interest in the beginning. Marna Carroll from Laois Domestic Abuse Office will also speak about the situation in Laois. 

House prices and sales surge in Portlaoise but lag in rural Laois

Towns bordering Kildare and Carlow also strong

"ICA is supporting the project as we are the largest women's organisation in the country. Laois ICA Federation is very pleased to be supporting the One Million Stars Project in partnership with Laois Domestic abuse," Ms Payne said.

Laois ICA Federation came together and started weaving the stars in many different colours and have created many different displays. Each star woven represent hope light and solidarity with person experienced any form of abuse or violence.

Their County Exhibition is in Portlaoise Library from Tuesday 28 June from 2.30pm. The exhibition is in partnership with Laois County Library, Healthy Ireland Offaly, Mental Health Ireland and Laois Domestic Abuse Service.

The One Billion Stars worldwide project aims to increase awareness of the presence of domestic abuse and violence in local communities.  The project began in Australia when Maryann Talia Pau began weaving stars as a response to the rape and murder of an Irish woman living in Melbourne and is now a global movement.

Fun for all the family at the Old Fort Festival!

It was brought to Ireland in 2019 by Siobhan McQuillan, an Art Therapist with Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny, with the aim of getting people in Ireland to make one million stars to contribute to the one billion stars goal.

Follow Laois Federation's Facebook page to help raise awareness.

For more on One Million Stars to End Violence Ireland, follow irelandstarweavers on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.onemillionstarsireland.ie  

Anyone in distress can contact Laois Domestic Abuse Service on 057 86 71100. Email: lina@laoisdomesticabuseservice.ie
Website: www.laoisdomesticabuseservice.ie. National Helpline 1800 341 900

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media