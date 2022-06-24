Search

24 Jun 2022

Action finally at vital diabetes services at Portlaoise hospital

Overcrowding at Portlaoise Hospital

The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

24 Jun 2022 1:53 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The green light has finally been given for the recruitment of key clinical staff in the care of patients with diabetes at the Portlaoise hospital.

Thousands of people from Laois and surrounding counties are treated for diabetes in the Laois hospital. However, at present the lack of a Senior Dietician for Diabetic Services means that full services can’t be provided in Laois including Insulin Pump care.

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley revealed that he has received correspondence from the Minster for Health, Stephen Donnelly that two Senior Dieticians have been approved for the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

“I have been raising this consistently with the Government and the HSE, including this week when I raised it on the floor Dáil with the Taoiseach Micheal Martin," said Dep Stanley.

"I received written correspondence from Minister Donnelly confirming that two posts for Senior Dietician’s have just now been approved," he said. 

Dep Stanley said the approval means now that the HSE can recruit these staff and I am urging them to do so without delay.

"This is good news for people in Laois, Offaly, North Tipperary and South Kildare that use these services,” he said.

In his later dated June 24, Minister Donnelly said that under the Health Act 2004, the HSE is required to manage and deliver, or arrange to be delivered on its behalf, health and personal social services.

Minister Donelly said the HSE has rigorous processes in place for any individual who wished to raise a concern regarding their treatment in our health services.

"My Department has been informed by the HSE that two posts for senior dieticians has been approved for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and the recruitment for these posts is underway," he said.

New one-stop-see-and-treat gynaecology midlands clinic to open Portlaoise hospital

Welcomed by Minister

The diabetic clinic in Portlaoise has 7,000 people with diabetes registered from the catchment area of Laois, south Kildare, Offaly, north Tipperary and County Laois. The insulin pump service is available for children and adolescents only and not adults.

At present people reaching the age of 18 have to go to Dublin and go private at more than €500 each visit.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media