Information evening on revitalising and expanding your business in Laois

Laois Chamber in collaboration with Midlands Hubs will be hosting a free information and networking evening on Wednesday, 27th July in the Webmill Digital Hub in Mountmellick.

This is the first event to be held in a series of Hub Highlight events, and is entitled ‘Revitalise and Expand your Laois Business'.

Midlands Hubs is supported by the National Just Transition Fund, a key pillar of the Government's plan for the Midlands region.

A fund was made available in 2020 to support communities transitioning to a low carbon economy

Kicking off at 6pm in the Webmill Digital Hub, Mountmellick, find out what Local Enterprise Office Laois, Laois County Council’s Business Support Unit, and Laois Partnership can offer your new or existing business in terms of supports, grants, and training opportunities.

This will be followed by a Q&A session and networking opportunities with fellow Laois businesses over complimentary tea, coffee and canapes.

There will be three speakers on the evening; Denise Rainey, Administrative Officer, Business Support Unit Laois County Council, Mark Clancy, Business Adviser Local Enterprise Office Laois, and Jenny Collier, Project Officer for Rural Development with Laois Partnership.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Michael Newham, Business Development Manager with Midlands Hubs said: “This event is shaping up to be a super focused evening showcasing the invaluable supports available to both start-ups and SMEs throughout Laois.

"We are looking forward to our speakers outlining how and where they can directly assist entrepreneurs in the early stages of their business ventures, and also what supports are available to existing businesses.

“In particular, I’m really interested in hearing about ‘retail enhancement supports’ for those starting up a town centred retail business.”

Looking forward to this event, Caroline Hofman, CEO of Laois Chamber, added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Midlands Hubs for the first of a series of events showcasing our wonderful Laois remote working hubs and the potential for businesses of all sizes to avail of these facilities.

"This event will provide the ideal opportunity for new and existing businesses to find out more about what supports are currently available through Local Enterprise Office Laois, Laois County Council, and Laois Partnership, and how these can be availed of.

"The information evening will also provide attendees with a Q&A session and the opportunity to talk to our speakers on a one-to-one basis.”

This event is free of charge and open to all, but places are limited and registration is essential.

Please visit www.laoischamber.ie for more information or e-mail info@laoischamber.ie