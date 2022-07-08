Search

08 Jul 2022

High powered Dáil committee to investigate HSE over plan to shut Laois facility

High powered Dáil committee to investigate HSE over plan to shut Laois facility

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

08 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

TDs on the Dáil's most powerful committee are set scrutinise the HSE over its proposal to shut down a mental health service in Laois.

Laois Offaly Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley and Chair of the Public Accounts Committee has said that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) are to examine the case of Erkina House in Rathdowney.

He said in a statement that the PAC will, in the first instance, be requesting detailed information from the HSE regarding spending on the building and facilities in Erkina House. He said substantial works were carried out to the building, most recently over the past year, on the roof of part of the building.

The statement said that the HSE took a decision four months ago to close this facility without any consultation with stakeholders and without the knowledge of local TD’s and the Minister for Health or the Minister for Older People Mary Butler TD. Dep Stanley added that the HSE have informed public representatives that they want to create four 10 bed units in Laois Offaly. 

Pictured Brian Stanley TD & Lorna Garry Holohan pictured on the steps of Erkina House.

"If this is the case, Erkina House is ideally located and has the facilities to be one of these units. It’s location is well established as been perfect to meet the needs of the 11 residents.

"Currently the HSE is conducting what they call “an option appraisal’ and the state they have hired a professional company to carry it out. This needs to be comprehensive and meaningful and all interested parties should be consulted, including the residents of Erkina House and their families, staff and Public Representatives.

WATCH: Laois TD raises proposed closure of Rathdowney Erkina House raised in Dáil

"Residential facilities for people who need a certain level of care are in short supply and every effort must be made to ensure Erkina House continues to provide this into the future," he said.

HSE commissions 'independent appraisal' of controversial plan to shut Laois centre

Apart from local political opposition to the closure, there is significant public opposition to the HSE relocation to to Silver Lodge facility in Tullamore which has been subject to significant scrutiny and criticism from the Mental Health Commission.

