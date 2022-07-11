Delay confirmed to reopen Laois community elderly daycare unit

The plan to reopen the HSE’s elderly day care unit in a Laois community hospital has seen another delay.

The service at Abbeyleix hospital had offered a social and health lifeline to isolated people living around the town and rural surrounds. It closed with the start of Covid-19 in spring 2020 but never reopened after restrictions eased, with the room repurposed instead to take beds.

Following local and political pressure, the Health Service Executive agreed to reopen it by last June, and move the beds to a new unit being built.

It has now confirmed a time delay that could push the reopening to September.

“There has been a slight delay in the final works and it is envisaged that works will be completed in the third quarter of the year which will enable the reinstatement of the service,” they confirmed this Monday to the Leinster Express.

Laois Cllr Barry Walsh has expressed disappointment at the delay.

“They might say that it’s the nature of the construction industry right now but they had made a commitment. Those couple of hours provide vital respite to families who are caring for the elderly,” he said.

He had raised the alert about possible delays, in a motion to the May meeting of Laois County Council.

He asked the council to request an update from the HSE, saying that the timelines have already passed for some units. He said that his information was given to him from staff in the hospital.

"I raised this due to the concerns of locals at the lack of progress. It seems to me that the HSE think once an answer is given, the problem goes away. I'd like definitive dates. I feel duty bound to get an answer. I ask Laois County Council to seek a full report on the reopening and the level of activity planned for clients," he said.

Cllr Thomasina Connell told him that she had raised it last March at the Midlands regional health forum where she is one of three Laois public representatives.

"It is completely unacceptable that this service is not there, people are crying out for it. I'll be putting this forward again as a motion. Covid is not an excuse any more," she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly said that he had attended a meeting with the HSE, local councillors and Laois TDs.

"We were given a guarantee that Abbeyleix daycare would be open by the end of June and we got no other date since. They said they are looking for alternative accomodation but the daycare would be in place until they find a new place," he said.

"It's no harm to keep the pressure on," Cllr Walsh said.