28 Jul 2022

Three deaths in Laois ambush 100 years ago today

28 Jul 2022

Three Laois men who died as a result of an anti-treaty IRA ambush this day 100 years ago are being remembered in a special event this Thursday, July 28.

Over 200 people were expected to gather at the spot where a landmine was detonated on the main Portlaoise to Abbeyleix Road.

A new memorial and inscription was unveiled at 6pm by reknowned RTÉ presenter John Bowman, followed by a history discussion chaired by him at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel.

The explosion was the start of a conflict between former comrades who, just a few months earlier, had fought side-by-side against the British army and its paramilitary allies.  Michael Collins even visited the site the following day to ascertain what happened.

A 22-year-old private, Vol Thomas Grace from Mountrath who enlisted just 17 days earlier, was killed on the day.  

Later that evening the Free State forces mounted an operation to capture the IRA column. During that engagement Comdt. Austin MacCurtin fom Nenagh and Comdt. Jack Collison from Moneygall were killed. The IRA column surrendered to Lieut M.J. Costello (later Gen. M.J. Costello)

Commdt Collison was grand uncle of the new owner of Abbey Leix House, John Collison.

What became known as the Tonduff Ambush was part of a wider series of tragic events that have reverberated through Irish history for more than a century.

The commemoration is to be attended by families of the dead. A booklet will be issued on the night about the event, co-written by Laois historian Mike Rafter and John Flannery.  The event is organised by the Tonduff Commemoration Committee.

