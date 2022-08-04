Furniture upcycling and prehistoric pottery on Laois Heritage Week

Mountrath in Laois has plenty to offer for Laois Heritage Week next week.

There is an open day at Tenakill House on Sunday August 14 at 2pm. The house in Raheen, home to a historically influential political family, is being carefully restored, with a video of the restoration and tours of the house.

Adults are invited along to Mountrath library for a furniture upcycling demonstration on Tuesday, August 16, in the morning and afternoon. Learn how to prep, paint and decorate your furniture. Book by calling 8756378.

That evening, visit BloomHQ for a two hour workshop by a on how communities can carry out history and archeology projects in their own communties. Email nuaresearch@gmail.com

Back at the library on Wednesday at 10am, children aged 4 to 13 can learn to make prehistoric pottery, a free workshop that follws in Abbeyleix and Durrow libraries on the next day.

On Thursday, August 18, there is a talk in Mountrath library by local historian Terry Dunne about Laois in the 1920s. Called Cattle Drives, Crime Waves and Republican Police, the two hour talk starts at 6.30pm.

Laois Heritage Week takes place from August 13 to 21, with over 40 events planned across the county celebrating nature, buildings, events and people.

For the full line-up, see www.laois/heritage