Bord Na Mona to consult on Portlaoise Anaerobic Digester

Bord na Móna has planning to build 80,000-tonne waste to gas plant in Laois
Bord na Mona is seeking to consult with anaerobic digestion providers as it prepares to progress the Cúil Na Móna Anaerobic Digestion Facility.
The major anaerobic digestion site just outside Portlaoise was approved by An Bord Pleanala last May despite objections from some neighbours and a group called Portlaosie Action Against Bog Superdump.
Spanning 17 hectares, the plans approved by An Bord Pleanala allow for the processing of 80,000 tonnes of feed material annually. The plant will require feed stuffs to be brought in by truck with roadways and a 2.3km gas pipeline to be constructed as part of the development.
'Bog Superdump' billboards near Portlaoise demonstrate residents' battle against Laois plant goes on
According to the notice on Etenders, “Bord na Mona wishes to engage in a preliminary market consultation with interested parties to determine the current market capabilities in the area of Anaerobic Digestion Technology before the potential commencement of a procurement process.”
The notice explains that it is not a tender for the project. It explains that “this notice is not an invitation to tender or a call for competition.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.