Nearly 40,000 books and other items to be stocked at €6.5 m Laois library in Portlaoise

Nearly 40,000 books and other items will be stocked at the new €6.5 million library in Portlaoise when it opens next year.

Laois County Council says shelving will be required to 37,620 items including books, CDs, DVDs and other items for children and adults. More than 20,000 books and other items will be kept at the premises for adults while over 14,000 will be for children.

A total of 3,000 items will be stocked for local studies which will have a special section in the library.

The council tender says the refurbished library will continue to provide an inclusive cultural, educational, and recreational library service responding to the needs of the community by providing real and virtual space to read, learn and explore.

An estimated value of the contract is set at €250000 on shelving for the new books as well as furniture and other items in a largely open plan facility. Laois County Council hopes to select a company by mid-September.

When the contract was awarded in 2019 the cost of building the new library on the site of the former Shaws Department Store was €5.9 million. Fit out and books are expected to push the cost €664k pushing the estimated bill now to nearly €6.5m.

Laois County Council has said the existing Portlaoise Library is housed in the second floor of a building in Lyster Square that was built in 1994 for the equivalent of €1 million.



