01 Sept 2022

Decision due on new Lidl for Laois

Lidl Canal Road Portarlington

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

01 Sept 2022 9:00 PM

A decision on plans for a new Lidl store for Laois is expected to be announced shortly. 

The German grocery chain lodged an application with Laois County Council for the store at Canal Road in Portarlington last December. 

The application sought to demolish the existing Canal Road store and “construct a new Discount Foodstore Supermarket with ancillary off-licence sales on an extended site.”

The application seeks “the construction of a single storey (with mezzanine plant deck) Discount Foodstore (with ancillary off-licence use) with mono-pitch roof measuring 2,206 sqm gross floor space with a net retail sales area of 1,420 sqm; 3) Redevelopment/ reconfiguration of existing site layout and car parking and extended site with new parking layout, new pedestrian access along Canal Road and omission of second (northern) vehicular link to existing access road.”  

It also seeks the “provision of free standing and building mounted signage, trolley bay and enclosure, hard and soft landscaping, public lighting, electric vehicle charging points, roof mounted solar panels, refrigeration and air conditioning plant and equipment compound, ESB substation, cycle parking, boundary treatments, modification and extension of existing drainage, utility and services infrastructure and connections, and all other associated and ancillary development and works above and below ground level.” 

A decision on the application has been made but not yet published. The decision was due to be made on Monday, September 5.

