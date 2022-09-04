Learn to speak like a pro with Portlaoise club in Laois

Have you ever wondered how some of the amazing entertainers and presenters get the courage to go up on stage and entertain an audience?

Whether in Kavanaghs Bar and Venue Portlaoise, Electric Picnic Stradbally or even on TV, they all had to start somewhere and where better than in Toastmasters.

A statement from the active group explains more about what they do.

"What is Toastmasters about I hear you ask! Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro? Or gain leadership skills to advance in your career? Your goals are important, and Toastmasters’ proven program can help you reach them.

"By joining Toastmasters Portlaoise you will gain the skills to become a more confident public speaker and a stronger leader in every area of your life. Our Portlaoise Club is 24 years in existence and growing annually. In fact we were recently awarded the coveted ‘President’s Distinguished Toastmasters Club’ award by Toastmasters International which was an amazing achievement by our Club.

"This is the highest of three awards from Toastmasters International to recognise and reward clubs that consistently maintain a high standard of service to their members and community.

"Every day, thousands of people attend Toastmasters meetings all around the world. A club meeting isn’t set up like classroom. Instead, it’s a supportive group environment where people with diverse skill sets and backgrounds come together to practice their skills and exchange valuable feedback.

"Every journey has a destination. Your journey through Toastmasters—from delivering speeches to acquiring leadership skills to mentoring others or even becoming a professional speaker—will lead to a place of experience and confidence from which you’ll turn goals into realities.

"And you won’t be alone. Along the way, you’ll become a part of a supportive group of people in our Portlaoise Club who share a common desire: to improve communication and leadership skills through practice, peer feedback and objective evaluation.

"You will also become part of a worldwide organization dedicated to supporting members and constantly improving the Toastmasters experience," said the statement.

Toastmasters Portlaoise say they can help you achieve your goals to deliver many types of successful speeches such as:

Accepting Awards

Giving Sales Pitches

Introducing Speakers

Presenting Awards

Speaking to Diverse Audiences

They also add that you will also learn about use of gestures and body language, as well as visual aids and props, most of which can enhance speeches.

So why not join the team at Portlaoise Toastmasters Club and take advantage of the benefits of membership. They meet the second and fourth Monday of every month September through to May and our first meeting of the new season is on Monday,of September 12 at 8pm.

What do you have to do? Just turn up on Monday, September 12 at 8pm in Kavanaghs Bar and Venue, 28 Main Street, Portlaoise – Eircode R32 EPK2.

Alternatively e-mail toastmastersportlaoise@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Portlaoise Toastmasters for more details. Guests are always welcome!