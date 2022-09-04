Search

04 Sept 2022

Learn to speak like a pro with Portlaoise club in Laois

Toastmasters

Portaoise Toastmasters is back and want to help you

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

04 Sept 2022 9:30 PM

Have you ever wondered how some of the amazing entertainers and presenters get the courage to go up on stage and entertain an audience? 

Whether in Kavanaghs Bar and Venue Portlaoise, Electric Picnic Stradbally or even on TV, they all had to start somewhere and where better than in Toastmasters.

A statement from the active group explains more about what they do.

"What is Toastmasters about I hear you ask!  Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro? Or gain leadership skills to advance in your career? Your goals are important, and Toastmasters’ proven program can help you reach them.

"By joining Toastmasters Portlaoise you will gain the skills to become a more confident public speaker and a stronger leader in every area of your life.  Our Portlaoise Club is 24 years in existence and growing annually.  In fact we were recently awarded the coveted ‘President’s Distinguished Toastmasters Club’ award by Toastmasters International which was an amazing achievement by our Club.

"This is the highest of three awards from Toastmasters International to recognise and reward clubs that consistently maintain a high standard of service to their members and community.

"Every day, thousands of people attend Toastmasters meetings all around the world. A club meeting isn’t set up like classroom. Instead, it’s a supportive group environment where people with diverse skill sets and backgrounds come together to practice their skills and exchange valuable feedback.

"Every journey has a destination. Your journey through Toastmasters—from delivering speeches to acquiring leadership skills to mentoring others or even becoming a professional speaker—will lead to a place of experience and confidence from which you’ll turn goals into realities.

"And you won’t be alone. Along the way, you’ll become a part of a supportive group of people in our Portlaoise Club who share a common desire: to improve communication and leadership skills through practice, peer feedback and objective evaluation.

"You will also become part of a worldwide organization dedicated to supporting members and constantly improving the Toastmasters experience," said the statement.

Toastmasters Portlaoise say they can help you achieve your goals to deliver many types of successful speeches such as:

  • Accepting Awards
  • Giving Sales Pitches 
  • Introducing Speakers 
  • Presenting Awards 
  • Speaking to Diverse Audiences 

They also add that you will also learn about use of gestures and body language, as well as visual aids and props, most of which can enhance speeches.

So why not join the team at Portlaoise Toastmasters Club and take advantage of the benefits of membership.  They meet the second and fourth Monday of every month September through to May and our first meeting of the new season is on Monday,of September 12 at 8pm.

Record breaking Laois lotto draw in Portlaoise

What do you have to do?  Just turn up on Monday, September 12 at 8pm in Kavanaghs Bar and Venue, 28 Main Street, Portlaoise – Eircode R32 EPK2. 

Alternatively e-mail toastmastersportlaoise@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Portlaoise Toastmasters for more details.  Guests are always welcome!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media