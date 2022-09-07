Search

07 Sept 2022

Contractors sought for major housing development at old Laois convent

Contractors sought for major housing development at old Laois convent

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

07 Sept 2022 1:54 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Contractors are being sought to build 52 new homes in a multimillion contract at the Presentation Convent site in Portlaoise. 

Sophia Housing Association issued the tender for the development on Presentation Convent and Parish Lands, Church Avenue, Portlaoise. 

The project consists of 52 residential units along with communal spaces. The site will comprise of six buildings blocks, of which three are protected structures. 

According to the tender, “works include all associated site development and public realm works including new public park and pedestrian connections.”

The buildings are between one and three storeys in height and include deep retrofit and conservation works to historic structures.

The 52 residential units will be provided with four one bed and six two bed apartments and a communal space in the convent building. In the school block, there are plans for four one bed and a community area in the block.

Laois charity seeks help cleaning abandoned Electric Picnic sleeping bags

">

Laois charity seeks help cleaning abandoned Electric Picnic sleeping bags

In a planned new block there will be five two bed apartments. Another new block will provide five one bed, 18 two bed and a community space. Another block will house five one bed apartments, four two bed houses and a three storey terrace and block. 

Another block will be the ‘Ha’penny Babies’ Community Space (total 65.64Sqm) Single Storey existing building.’ The tender is live now and a deadline for responses is September 30.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media