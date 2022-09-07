Contractors sought for major housing development at old Laois convent

Contractors are being sought to build 52 new homes in a multimillion contract at the Presentation Convent site in Portlaoise.

Sophia Housing Association issued the tender for the development on Presentation Convent and Parish Lands, Church Avenue, Portlaoise.

The project consists of 52 residential units along with communal spaces. The site will comprise of six buildings blocks, of which three are protected structures.

According to the tender, “works include all associated site development and public realm works including new public park and pedestrian connections.”

The buildings are between one and three storeys in height and include deep retrofit and conservation works to historic structures.

The 52 residential units will be provided with four one bed and six two bed apartments and a communal space in the convent building. In the school block, there are plans for four one bed and a community area in the block.

In a planned new block there will be five two bed apartments. Another new block will provide five one bed, 18 two bed and a community space. Another block will house five one bed apartments, four two bed houses and a three storey terrace and block.

Another block will be the ‘Ha’penny Babies’ Community Space (total 65.64Sqm) Single Storey existing building.’ The tender is live now and a deadline for responses is September 30.