Search

07 Sept 2022

Laois horse riding club asks drivers to support campaign

Horse dung issue in a Kildare town

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

07 Sept 2022 11:00 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Horse riders are asking motorists to support their campaign for safe road use ahead of a major event this month. 

Motorists are being asked to ‘Pass and Wide and Slow’’ as over 200 rides go out across Ireland and the UK on Sunday, September 18.  

The Pass Wide and Slow Driver Awareness Campaign is being supported by the Portarlington based Three Counties Hacking Club, which consists of members from Laois, Offaly and Kildare. 

The club issued a statement saying it is  “delighted to support the Pass Wide and Slow Campaign again this year, as we welcome any efforts to increase the safety of our members and all riders on Irish Roads.”

“Our ride will leave Portarlington from the train station car park at 11am sharp, travelling through Portarlington via Station Road and Main Street, leaving for Emo via Super Value, taking the R419.” 

“In Emo we will enter the woods to take a quick break at Emo Court. From there the horses will make their way back to Portarlington via the Ballymorris Road, and return to the railway station carpark, via Odlum's roundabout. The Three Counties Hacking Club welcomes anyone who would like to see the horses pass by and there will be a collection bucket in aid of Portarlington native Johnny McCowen, who has recently been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease.”

The message is: 

• Expect the unexpected! 

• Give yourself and others time, in order to assess the traffic situation carefully and only overtake when it is safe to do so for both of you. 

• Please comply with rider hand signals, as these often have a clear view of the situation ahead and know when the animal is prepared enough to be passed, whether from behind or on-coming. 

• PASS WIDE and SLOW, a two metre distance provides room to manoeuvre safely for you, horse and rider. Driving slowly gives the animal time to process your approach and will keep noise levels down. 

• Drivers need to be aware about the implications of any road incidents involving horses. It is not only the lives of horse and rider that are at stake, but the safety of drivers and their passengers too. Even a car only provides limited protection on impact with an animal weighing on average half a ton. 

New Laois Lidl store gets planning approval

">

New Laois Lidl store gets planning approval

According to the club, most riders would prefer to seek exercise for themselves and their animals away from the escalating volume and speed of traffic. However, with many of the country's off-road trails prohibiting horse riding these days, riders are left with very little alternatives but to compete with traffic on public roads. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media