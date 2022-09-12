Top Laois Leaving Cert achievers at Heywood Community School

The top Laois Leaving Cert students at Heywood Community School
Top scoring Leaving Cert students at Heywood Community School in Laois gathered for a special photograph this week.
All of the students pictured gained over 550 points in the 2022 exams.
They are pictured in the beautiful Heywood Gardens, which they are lucky enough to have on their woodland campus at the school near Ballinakill.
The students were congratulated by Principal Philip Bowe (centre) and Deputy Principals Mary Harrington and Mr Peter Malone (far left and right).
The students were invited into the school to meet with some of their subject teachers and to celebrate their achievements.
From left to right: Ms. Mary Harrington (Deputy Principal), James Ryan, Matthew Bergin, Cathal Lynam, Andrew Delaney, Mr. Philip Bowe ( principal), Brian Walshe, Rachel Dooley, Orla Dunne, Laura Vesey and Mr. Peter Malone (Deputy Principal).
