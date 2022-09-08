Laois Offaly school's top Leaving Cert student is the business

The biggest secondary school serving Laois students, Coláiste Ioságain had its biggest ever number sitting Leaving Cert exams this year, at 179 and another 18 in LC Applied.

Among the highest achievers with over 600 points is Ruth Whittle. Ruth hopes to study Commerce in NUI Galway.

The first round of CAO offers are out today, Thursday, September 8.

“It is our biggest year so far and next year's Leaving cert class will be probably bigger. It will probably hold steady after that," Principal Seamus Bennett said.

“The students are generally very happy, the results are very good. The government are still giving an extra little boost by reviewing marks and upping them in line with last year so that students who deferred are not at an advantage. There will still be oversubscribed courses and a lotto system for some courses," he said.

Deputy Principal Brendan McGlynn, said the teachers are very proud of the students and the excellent results.

“A large percentage of our students attained in excess of 450 points. Our LCA students excelled with their results with over 90% attaining distinctions and 3 students receiving full marks. The Management Team wish to acknowledge the work ethic of the LC class of 2022 and the team effort of the teaching staff to ensure that every student that attending Colaiste Iosagain reach their potential. Congratulations and well done to all involved,” he said.

The new online system which emails students directly, replacing schools handing out paper results was “strange and surreal” Principal Bennett said.

“We had an empty school, it's a bit of a downer, with no gathering or excitement. The only service we are providing now is guidance".

The huge secondary school has over 1,000 students and is awaiting construction of a new building for over a decade.

It is the last time for the principal to oversee the big occasion, as Seamus Bennett retires this month after 22 years.

Coláiste Íosagáin is in the process of recruiting a new Principal that will take up the role on October 2.