12 Sept 2022

Laois ladies choir invites new members to join them in song

Conor Ganly

12 Sept 2022 7:31 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Vocem Darύ Ladies Choir in Durrow is looking for new members.

Always on the lookout for new members, ladies of all ages are invited to come and join at their next open rehearsal evening, where they will sing together.

"Group singing has been scientifically proven to lower stress, relieve anxiety and elevate endorphins. The release of these endorphins can leave you feeling completely rejuvenated and after our rehearsal, we are living proof of that.

"This open rehearsal is an opportunity for you to come and sing with us. Refreshments will be provided on the night," say the organisers.

Vocem Darύ choir was founded in Durrow in 2017 and has established itself as a vibrant part of the local community for women of all ages. The choir say that from the beginning, they actively participated in choral events and festivals, both local and national and have discovered that we thrive on performing in front of an audience, singing everything from rock to light classical.

"We focus on creating beautiful music, making friends and having fun. We just love to sing", they say.

The special open rehearsal will take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 7.30pm at the Castle Arms hotel, Durrow.

Vocem Darύ Ladie’s Choir celebrates group singing during National Singing Week 10th to 16th October 2022. For further information please call Deirdre Dowling 086 8551152.

