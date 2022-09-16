Dump your Laois furniture free as new 'amnesty day' announced

Laois residents can dump their old unwanted bulky waste free of charge, for one day only this month.

Laois County Council has announced its third "amnesty" day for the county this year.

"Laois County Council will hold a "free" Bulky Waste Amnesty... for collection of tables / chairs/ couches/ armchairs/ bed bases (no mattresses). Please note only two items per household will be permitted. Domestic customers only."

Funded by the Department of the Environment, the programme is aimed at lowering the levels of waste illegally dumped in the Laois countryside.

The collection will take place in Portarlington on Friday, September 23 from 10am to 1.30pm only. It will be held in the Rugby grounds on the Lea road.

Levels of dumping have soared while a new law permitting the use of CCTV cameras is awaited. By July this year, Laois County Council had collected 642 tonnes of waste thrown in the countryside. That compares to 530 tonnes collected up in the whole of 2021, with 238 tonnes in 2020, and 367 tonnes in 2019.