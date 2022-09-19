Search

19 Sept 2022

Laois to Limerick train passengers to go by bus for coming months

Ballybrophy train station

Lynda Kiernan

19 Sept 2022 12:23 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Train passengers going from Laois to Limerick will have to take a bus instead, for almost the next two months.

Iarnród Éireann is beginning the final phase of its works on the track between Ballybrophy and Limerick via Nenagh. 

"Works on the route will commence from Monday next, 26th September, until Sunday 20th November.  During this time, bus transfers will be in operation on all services on the route," the company has stated.

They say it is to improve journey times on the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh line. It is part of a proposed new rail timetable that the public is being invited to view online and have their say on.

MEMORY LANE IN PICTURES: Look back on Ploughing Championships in Laois

"Iarnród Éireann, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority, has confirmed that it has proposed journey times to be reduced by 15 minutes on the Limerick to Ballybrophy (via Nenagh) from 11th December this year.  The proposal is part of a draft new timetable published today for public consultation, and is the result of track renewal works which have taken place on the line."

Key elements of the proposed new timetables are improved journey times on Limerick/Ballybrophy services via Nenagh due to recent infrastructure works, resulting in a 15-minute time saving. The consultation survey is open until Sunday 2nd October 2022. Full details are available at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann app.

