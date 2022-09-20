Search

20 Sept 2022

Disused Laois AIB building placed on derelict sites register

portarlington

The former AIB bank in Portarlington

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

20 Sept 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A levy is due to be imposed on a disused AIB building after it was placed on the derelict sites register in Laois.

The building in Portarlington had been subject to a notice by Laois County Council requiring improvement works to be carried out.  

However, a meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District was told the works were not completed. 

Council Director of Services Gerry Murphy said: “In relation to the AIB. That building has been entered onto the register of derelict properties. We would still hope that they would do whatever works they promised they would do in relation to it. They are now open to being levied for the property.” 

Cllr Aidan Mullins said powerwashing had been carried out at the property but he didn’t see any other work being done. “It still looks unsightly,” he pointed out.  He asked when a  levy could be placed on the property. 

Mr Murphy said: “The levy will be placed on that at the end of this month or the beginning of next month. 

Cllr Mullins asked: “Is that two percent of the value of the property?”  When Mr Murphy replied 'yes', Cllr Mullins said, “I am delighted to hear it.” 

Improvement work starts on derelict former AIB bank in Laois

Later in the meeting, Mr Murphy again referred to the AIB issue. He said an email had been received which showed there was a design team in place for the building and he said an update would be provided at the next meeting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media