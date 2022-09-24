Safety audit for Laois pedestrian crossing

A road safety audit is to be carried out at a pedestrian crossing in Portarlington.

Concerns about the crossing were raised by Cllr Aidan Mullins who tabled a motion in relation to the issue at the latest Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

He asked: “That Laois County Council carry out a survey on the pedestrian crossing at the entrance to St. Brigid’s Square on Bracklone Street in Portarlington. A number of incidents at the crossing have been reported to me by local residents.”

In a written response, Assistant Senior Executive Engineer, Mr Farhan Nasiem said “Road Design will arrange a safety audit for this junction and pedestrian crossing.”

Cllr Mullins said “it is the only crossing in town I have had complaints about.” He said there has been incidents where people have “moved out onto the crossing and have had to jump back out of the away.”

“For whatever reason there has been a number of incidents where people are already on the crossing and felt at risk,” he said. “Due to the number of complaints I have had I think it is worth having a look,” he added.

Cllr PJ Kelly described it as a “blind junction” and said he would back Cllr Mullins on the motion one hundred percent.