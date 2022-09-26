Councillors urge council to buy former Laois convent

There was unanimous support for a motion calling on the council to purchase the Old Convent in Stradbally for community use.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy tabled the motion asking “that this Council consider purchasing the Old Convent in Stradbally which has come on the market recently.”

In a written response, Director of Services, Donal Brennan stated that: “The site is a protected structure and so while acknowledging the value of the site within the town centre, the challenges of developing the site would have to be assessed and considered.”

Cllr McEvoy explained that “unfortunately when the Sisters were leaving Stradbally they put it up for sale and it was sold. It should never have happened. If you look at Mountrath and all these places they handed it over to the community, this should've happened.”

He believes the council were wrong not to have tried to purchase the site when it initially came on the market. “The council should have looked into it, they should have bought it,” insisted Cllr McEvoy.

He described it “as a fabulous building” and acknowledged the fact that it is a protected structure.”

“It’s up for sale there at the moment, I think it’s €500,000,” Cllr McEvoy told the meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

He noted that there was a recent government allocation of €400,000 aimed at bringing old buildings back into use.

“I would really ask that this building be considered to be taken over because it would make a great local hub. Local enterprise could set up,” said Cllr McEvoy. “I would hope that we would be able to follow this because if it goes it will be gone forever,” he added.

Cllr PJ Kelly said “it is a landmark building in Stradbally, it’s an iconic building. It sits there three four storeys high in some parts of it. It is a huge building. It would be a shame if the council were not in a position to acquire it."

Cllr Aidan Mullins said he would like to lend his support to the motion. He noted its ideal location and its potential to benefit the local area.

Also supporting the motion, Cllr Ben Brennan said it as sad to see the building dilapidated. “It is there for years. It is sad to see it left there and boarded up.”

Adding his support, Cllr Padraig Fleming said “I think it would be a great asset to have.”