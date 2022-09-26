Search

26 Sept 2022

Councillors urge council to buy former Laois convent

Forced purchase call for 'collapsing' Laois convent

The former Presentation convent in Stradbally.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

26 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

There was unanimous support for a motion calling on the council to purchase the Old Convent in Stradbally for community use. 

Cllr Paschal McEvoy tabled the motion asking “that this Council consider purchasing the Old Convent in Stradbally which has come on the market recently.”

In a written response, Director of Services, Donal Brennan stated that: “The site is a protected structure and so while acknowledging the value of the site within the town centre, the challenges of developing the site would have to be assessed and considered.”

Cllr McEvoy explained that  “unfortunately when the Sisters were leaving Stradbally they put it up for sale and it was sold. It should never have happened. If you look at Mountrath and all these places they handed it over to the community, this should've happened.”

He believes the council were wrong not to have tried to purchase the site when it initially came on the market. “The council should have looked into it, they should have bought it,” insisted Cllr McEvoy.  

He described it “as a fabulous building” and acknowledged the fact that it is a protected structure.” 

“It’s up for sale there at the moment, I think it’s  €500,000,” Cllr McEvoy told the meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District. 

He noted that there was a recent government allocation of €400,000 aimed at bringing old buildings back into use. 

“I would really ask that this building be considered to be taken over because it would make a great local hub. Local enterprise could set up,” said Cllr McEvoy.  “I would hope that we would be able to follow this because if it goes it will be gone forever,” he added. 

Cllr PJ Kelly said “it is a landmark building in Stradbally, it’s an iconic building. It sits there three four storeys high in some parts of it. It is a huge building. It would be a shame if the council were not in a position to acquire it." 

Cllr Aidan Mullins said he would like to lend his support to the motion. He noted its ideal location and its potential to benefit the local area. 

Calls to decommission dangerous Laois crossing

Also supporting the motion, Cllr Ben Brennan said it as sad to see the building dilapidated. “It is there for years. It is sad to see it left there and boarded up.”  

Adding his support, Cllr Padraig Fleming said “I think it would be a great asset to have.”  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media