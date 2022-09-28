'A bittersweet occasion' Laois councillor receives wedding wishes and sympathies

It was a "bittersweet" wedding, for Laois Fine Gael Cllr Aisling Moran recently, after the unexpected death of her mother Loretta.

Cllr Moran, daughter of retired councillor John Moran from Luggacurran, was married to her partner Fiona O'Connell the following month.

Below: The couple pictured in 2019 at the Local Election count centre when Cllr Moran was first elected. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

At the September meeting of Laois County Council, both sympathies and congratulations were sent her way by her colleagues. The meeting was adjourned for the first 15 minutes as a mark of respect to her family.

Loretta Moran (née O'Hara), from Ballinagar, Ballylinan, Laois, had died peacefully at home on July 28, mourned by her husband, children Cllr Aisling Moran, Caragh, Georgina, Robert and Marc, her brothers, sisters, extended family and friends.

Cllr Padraig Fleming led condolences.

"On behalf of Fianna Fáil, I offer sympathies to Aisling and her family and John our colleague for many years. She was a lovely lady, over all they years we would meet her at election county. She was a very active woman who worked with John in the business as well," he said.

Cllr James Kelly had attended the wedding of Cllr Moran and Ms O'Connell.

"I offer sympathies to the Moran family. Aisling got married and we were at the wedding. It was a bittersweet occasion," he said.

Congratulations were also issued to newly married Councillor Moran at the latest Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

Although she wasn’t in attendance, Cllr Paschal McEvoy congratulated Cllr Moran and wished her well in her marriage.

“On behalf of myself and I’m sure I am speaking on behalf of you all, I just want to congratulate her and wish her the best of luck on her recent nuptials. I wish herself and her partner many happy years together,” he said.