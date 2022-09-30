Green light for ramps and pedestrian crossing at busy Laois school

A badly needed pedestrian crossing is finally about to proceed at St Fergal's College in Rathdowney with measures to slow traffic at the school to improve safety for students.

The green light for the project was given by county councillors at the September meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick District meeting.

The did so after Diarmuid Donohue, Senior Executive Engineer, Active Travel, at County Hall, gave a briefing on the plans.

"It will involve a raised zebra crossing across a wide stretch of road...In order to create safe crossing for students. It is proposed to put in traffic calming with the pedestrian crossing," he said.

He said there would be a ramp on either side of the cross to slow down traffic.

Mr Donohoe told the meeting that on the day of inspection he observed a lot of 'haphazard' parking around the school.

The councillors also gave the green light for traffic calming at Erkina Court near Dunnes Stores in the town.

The works were welcomed by Cllr John King, Fine Gael, who said it was 'needed badly' not just because of the school but also for the benefit of residents and people going to the nearby playground.

He said the project had been in the pipeline for up to four years so asked for a start date. He also hoped the work at Erkina court would begin this year.

Mr Donohue said a contractor is procured for the work and it is hoped to get it underway in 2022 though he cautioned that the contractor is busy.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, also welcomed and Cllr Ollie Clooney. Meeting chairman Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, said all councillors welcomed the development.