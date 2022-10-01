Search

01 Oct 2022

National agency has veto on signs to help people locate weddings and funerals in Laois village

National agency has veto on signs to help people locate weddings and funerals in Laois village

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

01 Oct 2022 7:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A national agency has a veto on whether a campaign to improve safety for people attending weddings and funerals just off the busy Portlaoise to Tullamore road bears fruit.

Directional signage for Clonagdoo, in particular its church, has been raised yet again with Laois County Council officials by Cllr Seamus McDonald of Fianna Fáil at meeting in County Hall.

Cllr McDonald tabled a motion calling on the Council to erect signs for Clonaghadoo Church at the N80 and Roskeen.

He tabled the same motion in May 2022 in response to residents. The reply at the time said maintenance crews would upgrade the signage at the junction in the coming weeks.

However, it appears that it wasn’t possible to carry out the work because a national agency must give the green light first before anything can be done for the village which is located near Mountmellick.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem,  Acting Senior Executive Engineer, replied to Cllr McDonald’s latest appeal at the September meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

“Installation and maintenance of signs on national secondary routes is managed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). The Road Design Section will meet with Cllr Seamus McDonald to confirm the exact location of the issue and assess proposals and submit to TII for approval,” said the reply.

Cllr McDonald called for more urgency.

“I want to get this moving as quickly as possible. It is in a rural isolated area. There is confusion at nearly every funeral from people attending who cannot find the church. It’s the same with weddings,” he said.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, also Fianna Fáil, backed the call adding that there must be signs for the church.

Laois residents urged to join the 'rooftop revolution'

A €480,000 road safety scheme designed by Laois County Council on the Laois Offaly N80 near Clonaghadoo in road has been rejected by councillors in 2018.

The redesign would have closed off entry to the road from the N80, with drivers to enter at another junction further out the Tullamore road.  It was opposed by residents along the road.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media