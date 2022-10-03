Search

03 Oct 2022

Portarlington Meals on Wheels turns 50

Portarlington Social Services/Meals on Wheels.

Portarlington Social Services/Meals on Wheels.

Reporter:

Express reporter

03 Oct 2022 1:53 PM

Portarlington Social Services’ Meals on Wheels will celebrate its 50th Anniversary this week. 

Committee members and volunteers intend to mark the 50th anniversary with a gathering in Portarlington this Friday, October 7. 

The first Annual General Meeting(AGM) of Portarlington Social Services was held in the Vocational School Portarlington on Monday, September 18, 1972. 

In the first year of this service 900 meals were cooked by a wonderful voluntary group who worked with very basic equipment.

Approximately 65 to 70 meals per day are still cooked three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday before being delivered by a very loyal group of over 70 people, who give of their time so generously. This means that over 9,000 meals are prepared and delivered each year. The meals are delivered to people in Portarlington and to surrounding areas by volunteers.  

The people who receive the meals are recommended for this service by their Doctor or the local Primary Care Nurses. This service could not continue without the valued support of the Community Employment workers, the HSE and volunteers.

In May 2011, while having work done on the heating system, it was discovered that there was some subsidence on the building and renovation work was needed. An Engineer was employed to investigate this problem. A contractor was hired and work started in November 2012. 

The Committee also decided to extend their kitchen area, which was quite small, and they received a grant of €23,000 from Laois Partnership towards the build.

They thanked the generous support over the years of the local community and fundraising efforts of local groups. The present Committee intends to continue the work of all the people who have gone before them.

They have ended up with a great modernised building, since the original premises was built 47 years ago, and had no work done on it, except painting and minor upkeep. They thanked  everyone who worked and supported this Centre over the years.

“The people of Portarlington are always wonderful to us, and we are so grateful,” the committee said. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media