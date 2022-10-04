Laois GAA hurling final Man of the match credits ‘great community’ in win

Willie Dunphy was unbelievable in Clough-Ballacolla’s victory over Camross in the Laois GAA Senior county final.

The Laois forward Dunphy finished with 1-6 to his name and deservedly picked up the Man of the Match award. He spoke to the media after the match about Clough-Ballacolla’s overall performance.

“That’s what you aim for all year. We were only kinda ticking over through the group stages and we knew a big performance was coming. Thankfully we got it on the right day and things went our way today. It’s unbelievable yeah, three in a row. It’s a great feeling,” he said.

While the three-in-a-row was up for grabs for Clough-Ballacolla, Dunphy insisted that he and his team were only focused on beating Camross.

“We don’t look into too much with the three in a row. We just worry game on game and winning a championship. There was full focus on this game here today. Our focus is going to turn to Leinster now, thankfully.

“We are going to give that a good battle because we know we disappointed last year in Croke Park. It’s all to play for now.”

Clough-Ballacolla had a rough end to an incredible season last year when they were well beaten by Ballyhale Shamrocks in the 2021 Leinster decider, but Dunphy believes they have gotten over the loss.

“I know the two games, the quarter-final and semi-final in Leinster gave us fierce momentum. The final itself was disappointing but I think we drew a line on it at the end of the year and this year was a new year with new challenges ahead.”

Dunphy joked that they will also have to find some way to keep manager Declan Laffan at the helm for next season.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do to keep him! He’s a shrewd operator. Nothing passes him, nothing phases him. There’s no panic. We don’t do anything special. We come to training Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings. He makes it up as he goes along with the training.

“It’s all business with him but it’s enjoyable as well. He’s able to get the most out of every player. I think we used 22 or 23 players this year and every one of them were contributing when they came on or when they started. I don't what we’re going to do to get him back next year but we’re going to have to work on it anyway,” he said.

Dunphy has had some memorable days in the blue and white jersey of Laois, but nothing tops winning with your own club.

“It’s a different feeling, totally different. We’re a small parish but we don’t know any different other than hurling. We’re feeding off the younger supporters and they’re feeding off of us. They’re living a dream at the moment. The older supporters as well are on a rollercoaster.

“Just to put it into perspective, we lost a few people at the start of the year as well and these kinds of things drive us on. We’re all thinking of them today," concluded Dunphy.

“Darren (Maher) is involved, Picky, Shane, our chairperson Oonagh Maher. They’re just an unbelievable family. I’m delighted they can take some solace out of this and make the year a bit easier for them.

“That’s what it’s all about today and that’s what community is all about. Thankfully, we have a great parish and a great community. We’re all rolling in behind each other,” he said.

Dunphy and co line out next over the weekend of November 12 to 13 in the Leinster Club Hurling Championship. The Laois Champs are drawn to face the Dublin champions in Parnell Park.