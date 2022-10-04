Laois teacher creates national period education programme

A Laois teacher wants to create a menstrual education programme for primary and secondary school students nationwide.

Abbeyleix social entrepreneur and primary school teacher Paula Byrne believes that young people need to be better educated about periods.

Paula's unique new project ‘The Mindful Cycle’ is a body literacy and menstrual education programme aimed at primary and secondary school students.

She is one of 45 social-entrepreneurs who this week graduated from Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s Ideas Academy course.

Her idea stems from sound recent research in Ireland.

"In 2018, Ireland’s Youth Advisory Panel surveyed girls aged 12-19 and found that 50% of participants felt their school had not provided adequate information on periods, and 80% did not feel comfortable talking to a teacher about periods.

"With much of their learning coming from the internet, social media or through friends, there is no guarantee that they are receiving adequate or accurate information. Through The Mindful Cycle, I aim to address the lack of adequate information by providing access to education on this topic," she said.

Paula will now have a chance to pitch to a panel for a bursary of €5,000 to pilot her project.

The graduating social entrepreneurs now have the opportunity to pitch for seed funding from a total pot of €40,000 to pilot their idea. They will pitch to a panel of judges comprising of sector experts, leading entrepreneurs and SEI staff for up to €5,000.

The SEI Ideas Academy is a three-month programme providing social entrepreneurs with the support and direction they need to help them kick-start their idea and take the initial steps to tackle the problem at hand.

Lydia Redmond is Programme Manager.

“The Ideas Academy is special in that the participants are at the crucial first stage of their social entrepreneurship. Over the past three months, these budding social entrepreneurs have received the direction they need to take their first steps from idea to action. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them, we can’t wait to see the positive impact they will go on to make in their communities.”

Since it began in 2017, the academy has supported over 180 early-stage social entrepreneurs to create change across Ireland. Graduates of the Ideas Academy include Refill Ireland (2017), The Together Academy (2019), Spéire Nua (2021) and Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Ireland (2022). The Ideas Academy is supported by Bank of America (Lead Corporate Sponsor), Lifes2good Foundation (Sponsor of the Ideas Academy West). Social Entrepreneurs Ireland will launch its next call for applications in Spring 2023. For more information, visit socialentrepreneurs.ie.