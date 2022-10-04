Search

04 Oct 2022

Laois teacher creates national period education programme

Laois teacher creates national period education programme

Paula Byrne with Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Programme Manager Lydia Redmond..

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 Oct 2022 1:23 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A Laois teacher wants to create a menstrual education programme for primary and secondary school students nationwide.

Abbeyleix social entrepreneur and primary school teacher Paula Byrne believes that young people need to be better educated about periods.

Paula's unique new project ‘The Mindful Cycle’ is a body literacy and menstrual education programme aimed at primary and secondary school students.

She is one of 45 social-entrepreneurs who this week graduated from Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s Ideas Academy course.

Her idea stems from sound recent research in Ireland.

"In 2018, Ireland’s Youth Advisory Panel surveyed girls aged 12-19 and found that 50% of participants felt their school had not provided adequate information on periods, and 80% did not feel comfortable talking to a teacher about periods.

"With much of their learning coming from the internet, social media or through friends, there is no guarantee that they are receiving adequate or accurate information. Through The Mindful Cycle, I aim to address the lack of adequate information by providing access to education on this topic," she said.

Paula will now have a chance to pitch to a panel for a bursary of €5,000 to pilot her project.

The graduating social entrepreneurs now have the opportunity to pitch for seed funding from a total pot of €40,000 to pilot their idea. They will pitch to a panel of judges comprising of sector experts, leading entrepreneurs and SEI staff for up to €5,000.   

No maternity leave for first Laois Cathaoirleach to expect baby

Finalists for Laois Business Awards 2022 are announced

The SEI Ideas Academy is a three-month programme providing social entrepreneurs with the support and direction they need to help them kick-start their idea and take the initial steps to tackle the problem at hand. 

Lydia Redmond is Programme Manager.

“The Ideas Academy is special in that the participants are at the crucial first stage of their social entrepreneurship. Over the past three months, these budding social entrepreneurs have received the direction they need to take their first steps from idea to action. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them, we can’t wait to see the positive impact they will go on to make in their communities.” 

Since it began in 2017, the academy has supported over 180 early-stage social entrepreneurs to create change across Ireland. Graduates of the Ideas Academy include Refill Ireland (2017), The Together Academy (2019), Spéire Nua (2021) and Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Ireland (2022). The Ideas Academy is supported by Bank of America (Lead Corporate Sponsor), Lifes2good Foundation (Sponsor of the Ideas Academy West).  Social Entrepreneurs Ireland will launch its next call for applications in Spring 2023. For more information, visit socialentrepreneurs.ie. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media