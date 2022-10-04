Laois salon shortlisted for awards

A Portlaoise salon has been shortlisted for two awards at a national hair and beauty event.

The Bankz Hair Group is shortlisted for Hair Salon Team of the Year, sponsored by Great Lengths and Business Director of the Year at the inaugural Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair and Spa Awards 2022.

The exciting event was launched earlier this year to celebrate creativity, business acumen, and achievement in the beauty, hair and spa sector across Ireland.

Featuring 14 categories, the awards recognise the individuals and teams who are making waves within their business, as well as influencing the broader landscape of the industry.

Organised by the established team behind the British Hairdressing Awards, World Spa and Wellness Awards, and the Professional Beauty Awards, entries were judged independently by leading beauty, spa and hairdressing experts.

All finalists are now invited to attend the red-carpet awards ceremony in the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin on Sunday, November 6.

The event takes place during an exciting weekend of celebration for the Irish beauty, hair, and spa industry, hosted during the Professional Beauty/HJ Ireland exhibition. With the biggest brands and best educators, the two-day event looks set to be the ultimate celebration of the strength and influence of the Irish hair and beauty industry.

“It’s such an honour to be nominated for these awards,” said Director, Barbara Aldritt, from Bankz Hair Group.

“With being in the business 40 plus years and having Bankz successfully in business 30 years now, I have always been a firm believer in Darwin’s theory - ‘It is not that most intellectual of the species that survives; it’s not the strongest that survives; but the species that survives is the one that is best able to adapt and adjust to the changing environment in which it finds itself’,” she said.

“I have always kept this mindset throughout the years and I believe the same theory can be applied to business. If a business does not keep up with the times, move with the changes then failure is imminent. For example, I have been through two recessions and most recently covid lockdowns, during these times it was my priority to keep my team motivated, I ensured they were given the best training available, refreshing skills or learning new techniques. I never knew what a “zoom” was before lol, but now it has become a part of salon life. Constantly progressing and moving with the times is key for a business and teams’ success.”

Executive director of PB and HJ’s Ireland Awards, Jayne Lewis-Orr said: “These awards champion and reward both those often-unsung heroes who work tirelessly to lead and motivate teams, demonstrate innovative ways of keeping their clients engaged and find ways to sustain their business, alongside the creative visionaries capturing beautiful imagery that showcases their skills and passion for hair and beauty. Bankz Hair Group should feel incredibly proud to have been shortlisted among such an impressive group of finalists.”