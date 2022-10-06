Laois GAA county champions get the backing of Laois County Council

The newly crowned Laois GAA Senior Hurling Champions are getting the support of Laois County Council in making its new pitches safely accessible.

The news that work is set to start on a pedestrian crossing that would serve Clough Ballacolla GAA was confirmed recently to public representatives at a meeting in County Hall in Portlaoise.

Cllr John King, Fine Gael, tabled a motion asking the Council give an update on when works will commence at the new GAA grounds Clough Ballacolla such as new pedestrian crossing with lights and road markings.

"All these works are already set out as part of good planning and safety measures for this new GAA development,” said Cllr King.

Cllr King praised the club which is developing the new pitches and facilities in Clough village.

"I have to give them credit for taking on the project...It will be a super project," he said.

Cllr King added that he hoped it was his home club Rathdowney Errill that met them in this year's county final.

Cllr James Kelly, Independent, also gave his support.

"It's a lovely village and progressive community. Now they have the pitch so the pedestrian crossing and lights will be very important for that and for the school," he said.

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said works are due to be completed before the end of September.

The news was confirmed before Clough Ballacolla were crowned Laois County Hurling Champions for the third year running after defeating Camross in the final in MW O'Moore Park on Sunday October 3.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in September.