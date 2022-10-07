Search

07 Oct 2022

'Distraught' to 'elation' - Laois parents welcome school bus breakthrough

Still annoyed Minister for Education

school bus bus eireann

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Oct 2022 10:53 PM

Parents have welcome a deal that will see school bus services restored in Laois community more than a month into the new school year.

Less than a week after Paula Crowley issued a statement on behalf of the parents group on school transport Emo, Vicarstown and The Rock areas were distraught with the position of the Department of Education, she now says the mood has lifted for some.

"Parents are elated regarding confirmation that bus tickets will issue next week for five pupils on the Vicarstown/ New Inn Emo to Portlaoise route. A bigger bus is being provided for this route.

"These children held concessionary tickets for the past four years; this year they were left without a seat! Parents were paying up to €80 a week on private transport in getting their children to school," she said.

The statement added however that more work needs to be done.

"The re-establishment of the Emo / Mountmellick bus route for this school year has not been being confirmed just yet. We are awaiting on Minister Foley to sanction same," she said.

Ms Crowley said a senior management representative from Bus Eireann was in contact on Friday morning, October 7 confirming that 11 pupils are eligible.

"This was contrary to Minister Norma Foley's incorrect figures in recent response to a parliamentary question. The latter remarks in the Dail caused huge distress to parents. Thankfully, the true numbers and eligibility status by stated by the parents group are recognised by the authorities now.

"There are a further nine students from Emo going to Mountmellick Community School who meet the scheme's second nearest school under the government's temporary alleviation measures. While, one further student is classed as a concessionary ticket holder. 

"Parents need just one bus of adequate size to bring 20 students from to Mountmellick Community School," she said.

Ms Crowley added that parents sincerely wish to thank all local TDs, county councillors, Emo GAA, principals in local schools, local newspapers and local online forums for their collective help, support and assistance with the long and arduous fight for the secondary school children in our community.

Major developments in school bus shortage in Laois claims Minister

The statement was issued after Laois Offaly TD and Minister Seán Fleming said there had been a major development.

The Laois community is one of many around Ireland that has been hit by changes to the school bus system after Government waived ticket fees. The move had negative knock-on effects for families around Ireland such as those in Laois.

